Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 4,600 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Fluor were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fluor by 2,509.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 244.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

Fluor Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.75. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $60.10.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.