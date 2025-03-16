PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $49.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Transactions at PROG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 765.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PROG by 248.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Stock Up 2.1 %

PRG stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. PROG has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.14.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that PROG will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.57%.

About PROG

(Get Free Report

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

