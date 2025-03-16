Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Today – March 15th

D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies involved in developing or utilizing quantum computing technology, which leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to perform computations far beyond the capabilities of traditional computers. These investments typically focus on firms at various stages of growth in this emerging field, where breakthrough advancements could lead to transformative impacts on industries such as cryptography, materials science, and complex system modeling. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 260,099,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,005,437. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 125,279,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,634,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.16. 37,644,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,245,758. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

See Also