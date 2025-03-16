Ralph Lauren Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 11th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 21.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $13.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE RL opened at $220.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $155.96 and a 52-week high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $258.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

