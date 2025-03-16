Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,981.01 ($25.62) and last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.58). 8,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 5,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,880 ($24.32).
Rights & Issues Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,270.77. The company has a market cap of £91.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.74.
Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported GBX 42.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 93.27%.
About Rights & Issues Investment Trust
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
