Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,350 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.9% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 25,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 507,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,692 shares in the last quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $624,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 66,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 373,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,325 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.92 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

