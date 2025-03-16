Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $666.87 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $694.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

