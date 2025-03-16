Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,184,000 after purchasing an additional 302,888 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $517.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $545.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

