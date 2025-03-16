Royce & Associates LP Boosts Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,149,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $43,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Compass Point increased their target price on BankUnited from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,955. This represents a 20.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 2,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.17. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

