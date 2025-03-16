Royce & Associates LP Buys 5,533 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,294,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the quarter. TEGNA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $60,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TEGNA by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 184,845 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 757.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 662,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 585,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 88,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGNA. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised TEGNA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

