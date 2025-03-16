Royce & Associates LP Has $33.35 Million Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 927,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,991 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $33,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UCTT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4,602.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This trade represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.20. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.