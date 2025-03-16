Royce & Associates LP Has $37.74 Million Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 172,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $37,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 70.2% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 639,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,319,000 after purchasing an additional 263,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new position in Rogers in the third quarter worth $17,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 0.56. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $134.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

