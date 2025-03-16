Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of NVE worth $39,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEC. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in NVE in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in NVE in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 870.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NVE by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in NVE by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Stock Performance

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.08. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 58.33%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

NVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.