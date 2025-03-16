Royce & Associates LP Purchases 5,601 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,485,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Ennis worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ennis by 34.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 8,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Price Performance

EBF stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 10.35%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on EBF

Ennis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.