Royce & Associates LP Sells 44,526 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 527,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,526 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RB Global were worth $47,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RB Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in RB Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in RB Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Trading Up 1.5 %

RB Global stock opened at $95.81 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. RB Global’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

