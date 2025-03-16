RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

RS Crum Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,388,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF accounts for 5.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $23,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFXF. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 206,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PFXF stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.