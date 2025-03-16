RS Crum Inc. Purchases 31,483 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

RS Crum Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of RS Crum Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

DFGR stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.20. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

