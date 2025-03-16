RS Crum Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

RS Crum Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $60.14 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

