Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

Science Applications International Stock Up 0.2 %

SAIC stock opened at $104.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $94.68 and a 1-year high of $156.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SAIC. UBS Group began coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Science Applications International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Science Applications International from $124.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAIC

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.