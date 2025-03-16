Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

