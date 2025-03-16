Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.91%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

