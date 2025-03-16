Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,536,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Everest Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.50.

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $359.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $327.37 and a 12-month high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.44.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

