Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 67,586 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 432.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,586 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,438,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,620,000 after buying an additional 9,373,412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $3,459,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 534,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 427,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

