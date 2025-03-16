Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Declines By 36.9%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 36.9% from the February 13th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,928,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $20.03.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 28.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

