Short Interest in Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Expands By 100.0%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %
OTCMKTS FMFG opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $26.00.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
