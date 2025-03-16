Short Interest in Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Expands By 100.0%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Down 2.9 %

OTCMKTS FMFG opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

