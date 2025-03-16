Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Increases By 92.4%

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 92.4% from the February 13th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $42.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

