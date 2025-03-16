Short Interest in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Grows By 102.8%

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 102.8% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Motorsport Games Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSGM stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. Motorsport Games has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorsport Games

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motorsport Games stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.58% of Motorsport Games at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers rFactor 2, a realistic racing simulation game; NASCAR Heat Mobile, a racing experience for mobile devices; NASCAR Heat 3, NASCAR Heat 4, NASCAR Heat 5, NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition, and NASCAR 21: Ignition, which are racing video games; KartKraft, a kart racing simulator; NASCAR Rivals, a racing video game; and Le Mans Ultimate, a official game of the FIA World Endurance Championship and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

