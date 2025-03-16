Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,927,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 4,346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50.
Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sinch AB (publ)
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
Receive News & Ratings for Sinch AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinch AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.