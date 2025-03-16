Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,927,600 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 13th total of 4,346,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Sinch AB (publ) stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.90 and a 12-month high of C$3.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50.

Sinch AB (publ) Company Profile

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

