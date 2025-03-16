Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 627,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,487 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Western Union were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Western Union in the third quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Western Union by 1,734.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

