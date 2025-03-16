Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $4.50 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 59.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4,633.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 224,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.32. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.98%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total transaction of $472,161.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,743.14. This trade represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total value of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.54.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

