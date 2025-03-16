Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 239,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,712,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,494,000 after buying an additional 27,973 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 181,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Barclays cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $98,936.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,083.02. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,064 shares of company stock worth $2,778,908 over the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.80 and a 52-week high of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.54 million. Research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.92%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

