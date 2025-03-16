Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Kellanova by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 26.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.96.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of K stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average is $81.19. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $83.22.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $9,425,597.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,618,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,079,712.80. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,260,413 shares of company stock worth $103,099,492. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.