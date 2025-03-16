Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in LPL Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $321.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.35 and a 200 day moving average of $303.67. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $389.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

