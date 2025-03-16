Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 424 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hershey by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $164.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $170.32 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.15 and a 200 day moving average of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

