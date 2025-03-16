Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 6,497 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 794,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,497 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.68.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.