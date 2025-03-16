SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 1,308 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE UNP opened at $237.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.55 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

