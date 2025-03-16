SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 15,391 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 134.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average of $190.09. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

