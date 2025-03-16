SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after buying an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after acquiring an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,675,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after acquiring an additional 340,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,827,000 after acquiring an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $52.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $58.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.