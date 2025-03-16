SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.28 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $124.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.59.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

