SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,021.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,966.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,969.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,324.99 and a 12 month high of $2,374.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.