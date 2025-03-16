SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SMC Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 107.6% from the February 13th total of 15,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,061,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SMC Entertainment Trading Down 5.7 %

OTCMKTS SMCE opened at $0.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.05. SMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research.

