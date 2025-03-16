Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

