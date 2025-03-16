SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Shares Sold by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,433,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,026,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

