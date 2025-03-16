Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.