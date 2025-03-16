Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216,938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 198,719 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,071,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,919,000 after acquiring an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,849,000 after acquiring an additional 62,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,872,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,215,000 after acquiring an additional 63,048 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $78.36 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

