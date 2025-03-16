Swiss National Bank Has $51.72 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $51,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 633.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Insulet by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $328.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Insulet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.06.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $160.19 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.54 and a 200-day moving average of $254.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

