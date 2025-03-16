Swiss National Bank Has $53.59 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,322,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 69,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $53,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,241 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 29.9% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 246,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.22.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.94.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

