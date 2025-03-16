Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $69,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $701.00 to $747.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.00, for a total transaction of $3,714,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,322,477. This trade represents a 46.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total value of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,030. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $563.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $598.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $598.36.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

