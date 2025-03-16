Swiss National Bank Sells 19,300 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $56,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Clorox by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.45. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.