Swiss National Bank Sells 2,400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $58,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.98 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $215,592.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,947.08. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.